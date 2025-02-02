It’s a simple stretch of weather we got ahead of us this week. Ever since a front has stalled over central Florida to our north while high pressure has moved off to our north and east, that has introduced a warmer and muggy air mass due to an onshore flow out of the southeast.

What we experienced Saturday will be very similar to what we witness these next 7 days. High pressure will deflect future fronts this week well away from South Florida, keeping the region relatively warm and mostly dry.

Highs throughout the week will hover in the low 80s and lows near 70F.

As far as our forecast is concerned for this Sunday, it will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. There is only the chance for a morning, spotty shower.

To begin the new work week, besides some patchy fog inland and by the lower Florida Keys, it will remain quiet.