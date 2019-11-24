COOLISH START TO THE HOLIDAY WEEK

Temperatures really warmed this weekend. The reason? Weekend winds veered out of the South and Southwest ahead of this evening’s cold front. That allowed afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid to lower 80s both days. But now that our next front has swung through, cooler and drier air will move in overnight tonight! That means Monday morning temperatures will drop once again back to the 50s and 60s.
But be sure to keep those light sweaters around for Tuesday. After a pleasant Monday afternoon in South Florida, temperatures on Tuesday morning might be even cooler! Most areas will drop into the 50s with a few coastal areas remaining in the 60s late Monday into Tuesday morning! So after a cool-ish start to the holiday work week, temperatures will then begin to warmup through the rest of the work.
But the big question that everyone wants to know is what will the weather be like for Thanksgiving? After a cool start, temperatures will gradually warm through the week. Yes, that means that Thanksgiving in South Florida is looking rather warm & slightly more humid than we would like. Good news is that rain is not forecast to be a problem!
Thanksgiving in South Florida may be on the warmer side during the day but rain is NOT something we will need to worry about. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/EitC4YKWtr