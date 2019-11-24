COOLISH START TO THE HOLIDAY WEEK

Thanksgiving in South Florida may be on the warmer side during the day but rain is NOT something we will need to worry about. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/EitC4YKWtr

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.