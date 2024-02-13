Recent warming has peaked. On Monday, Miami reached 85-degrees and came close to touching a record for the date (just 1-away from tying the top temperature high). To put it in perspective, it was more like a day we’d have in late April or early May. If the “springing” warmth is a little too much for you, in February, you’ll be happy to hear that some cooling is coming.

A Cold Front is sliding into Florida from the north and west. Even though the boundary has a history of being a strong front, it’ll get weaker as it continues to move in our direction. At most, we’ll see brief and isolated showers Tuesday morning. Then, by the afternoon winds will shift out of the northwest ushering in some drier air with lower humidity. In all, it will feel nice and comfortable (at least initially). The main batch of colder air, then, will swiftly move in and then move out! That means we’ll feel a brief chill from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. That’s it. Later in the day (on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday) we’ll begin a steady warming trend that will continue for the rest of the week.

The next weather change arrives over the weekend and, unfortunately, and it’s a Holiday weekend. Despite details being sketchy at this point, there’s growing evidence that moisture levels will build from Saturday into Sunday. Rain chances will elevate especially as another potential front heads our way. Stay tuned.

