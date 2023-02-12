The weekend started very warm (for February) but a batch of cooler air is on the way! The cooling will follow a front that crosses south Florida during the morning hours of Sunday. What’s the first change you’ll likely notice? A gusty breeze arriving on Super Bowl Sunday. It will feel mild and fairly comfortable with our mid-day sunshine. Later in the day, though, (especially after the sun goes down) it will feel increasingly chilly. Low temperatures are forecast to dip into the 50’s by the time you wake up, Monday morning. Also, when you factor-in the winds, the “feels like” temperature will probably even be in the 40’s for a few hours.

This cooler pattern won’t last very long. It basically holds only through Valentine’s Day (Tuesday). After that, our air flow changes again. It’s the return of onshore winds around distant high pressure. Once ocean air moves back into south Florida, it’s the recipe for a warming trend. Temperatures will steadily rise during the second half of the week with highs easily moving back into the lower and middle 80’s.

