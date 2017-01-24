Cooling back

A cool change is here. Temperatures are back to typical levels for south Florida in January. It’s a big difference from Sunday, when Miami reached a record high of 87 degrees! You might say “we paid a price” for this milder weather. The cold front that recently crossed created a round of severe storms from Sunday night through early Monday. Now, high pressure is the main weather agent and it’s nearby. The high is centered directly over the region and we’re getting resulting dry and stable air. Winds have also come down, due to the close proximity of the high. As we head into the middle of the week, we’re simply quiet and seasonally cool. In the distance, the big weather map shows a powerful storm (Nor’easter) that’s paralleling the New England states. That’s bringing a mix of flooding rain, ice, and snow to much of the northeast. Then, a second storm system is impacting states in the midwest. We’ll watch as that storm marches eastward. Low pressure will send areas of rain and snow around the Great Lakes. Attached to that low is a cold front, and we have “some stake” in it. It’s the next front that will impact Florida before the work week is over. The cold front won’t be anything like its predecessor. Instead of bringing stormy conditions, it will have very limited moisture. The rain-starved front will slide across Florida from late Thursday through Friday. Then, another batch of cooling will come… just in time for the upcoming weekend. In this case, it seems likely that we’ll see a bigger drop in temperature for the last weekend in January. Stay tuned.