COOLEST AIR OF THE SEASON SO FAR ON THE WAY

Our extended forecast promises not 1, but 2 fronts moving through South Florida in the next 6-7 days. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GWwpRSAMQY

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.