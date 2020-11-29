COOLEST AIR OF THE SEASON SO FAR ON THE WAY

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Our weekend started off a bit on the cloudy side and if you were in a coastal location of Miami-Dade, then it likely started off on the soggy side as well. The afternoon improved but isolated showers continued to move in from time to time. This morning was a different story, though! It was a beautiful sunrise and most of South Florida woke up in 60s today (including some areas in the Keys), which left for a very pleasant morning across our area.
A high-pressure system in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, together with some dry air has left south Florida under benign weather conditions the last few days. Today looks to remain about the same. At the surface we still have a light ocean breeze. So if you have plans to go to the beaches today, you should be in luck. The rip current risk along our east coach along our east coast beaches should remain on the lower end of the scale since winds are on the lighter side. Rain chances isolated at best as we head into the afternoon. The only difference today (other than more sunshine) is that temperatures will be running about a degree or 2 warmer than last few days.
But this will all change as we head into the start of the work week! A strong front will drift south across our state late Monday and eventually reach South Florida late Monday into Tuesday. This is a stronger front,…likely the strongest we have seen this season so far. South Florida can expect those showers to move through late in the day on Monday. And since we will be dry through much of the day and our winds will have veered out of the South, our afternoon high temperatures will once again be on the warm side in the mid 80s.
As we await this front, South Florida can expect a significant cool down as we head into the middle of the work week. So how cool are we talking? Many South Florida spots will see overnight lows in the 50s with afternoon temperatures struggling to reach the mid 70s both Tuesday and on Wednesday! This will be the coolest air of the season so far and the coolest temperatures since March and I’m sure South Florida will not be complaining. So let’s enjoy our seasonable weekend here in South Florida because in just a few days Fall will officially arrive to our area.
