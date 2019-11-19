COOLER THEN WARMER

Temperatures today reached into the 80s across many South Florida spots. But while some welcomed the “slight warm-up” (as compared to this past weekend), many were left wanting more of the cool weather. If you are one of the many that wanted more of the “Fall-Feel”, then you’re in luck.
A weak front swinging through Florida today will bring a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air across our state – that includes South Florida. Expect morning temperatures tomorrow across many South Florida spots to drop back down to the 50s once again while afternoon high temperatures remain in the mid 70s!
But this cooldown will be short-lived. A gradual warming trend begins during the second half of the week. But don’t worry, conditions will still remain quite pleasant. We’re talking mid to upper 60s in the morning and upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. The weekend looks to be the warmest due to winds veering out of the South and Southwest. But if cooler weather is your thing, then I wouldn’t let the news of this warm-up affect you. This week’s warmth will be short-lived as another front reaches South Florida just in time for the start of the next work week. This strong won’t bring a significant cooldown as last weekend but it will be strong enough to quickly knock afternoon high temperatures down once again to the 70s!