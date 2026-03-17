That cold front we’ve been tracking has now pushed through South Florida early this morning, and it’s already bringing a noticeable change. A band of rain is moving South of the area, and while most of the steady rain will exit the area, a few spotty showers and even an isolated storm could still pop up later today and again on Wednesday, mainly near the East coast.

The bigger story is the cooler air moving in behind the front. Highs today will struggle to get out of the upper 60’s to low 70’s, with lots of clouds around helping keep temperatures below normal. That cooler trend sticks around through midweek, with highs staying in the low to mid 70’s.

By Thursday and Friday, conditions turn drier as high pressure builds in. It will still feel cool, especially in the mornings with lows dipping into the low 60’s along the coast and upper 50’s inland.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures rebound nicely with highs returning to the 80’s and plenty of sunshine.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7