“Cooler” changes are coming!

Right now, there are some reports of patchy fog around inland areas.

A warm and humid day is ahead as a front approaches South Florida. Temperatures will run a few degrees short of a record, but if the front slows down (crossing early to mid-afternoon), it could come close in Miami.

Clouds are set to increase and linger through Tuesday, which could make it hard to determine the low temperatures on Tuesday morning.

Models are going with lows in the mid 60’s for Broward and Miami-Dade and upper 60’s to low 70’s for the Florida Keys.

The coolest morning should be Wednesday with widespread low 60’s for Broward and Miami-Dade.

This is certainly the type of weather that will have us sporting a light jacket or sweater, but it is not going to be considered cold or chilly.

Mild air running about 10 degrees below normal should stick around through Thursday.

Warming trend starts Friday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7