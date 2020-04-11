Cooler, Breezy & A Few Clouds Today

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

Good morning, South Florida! It's a cloudy start across much of Broward & Miami-Dade. After reaching record highs yesterday in the mid-90's, temperatures will be cooler today and near normal for this time of year, partly because of the clouds. #7weather pic.twitter.com/ewGFqdeonu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 11, 2020

Temperatures this morning were very warm! Mid to upper 70's across SoFlo. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bw74nlRk41 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 11, 2020

A front remains over South Florida today bringing us extra cloud cover, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. A chance of rain later this afternoon can't be ruled out. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/xWvPDC88wJ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 11, 2020

DAY PLANNER: The best chance of rain will be later this afternoon with a few showers possible and maybe even an isolated storm. Clouds will hang around throughout the day with some breaks of sun. Overall, an easier day to stay indoors. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mQZgxJMNrY — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 11, 2020

EASTER SUNDAY: Looking much better tomorrow with sunny skies, breezy conditions and warmer temps. Enjoy safely! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GemFzlDKeC — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 11, 2020

Although today will be cooler, temperatures will be quickly warming back up to the 90's for the first half of next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1PUm6elWhC — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 11, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!