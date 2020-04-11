Cooler, Breezy & A Few Clouds Today

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!
It’ was a cloudy start across much of Broward & Miami-Dade. After reaching record highs yesterday in the mid-90’s, temperatures will be cooler today and near normal for this time of year, partly because of the clouds.
It was very muggy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s across SoFlo.
A front remains over South Florida today bringing us extra cloud cover, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. A chance of rain later this afternoon can’t be ruled out.
The best chance of rain will be later this afternoon with a few showers possible and maybe even an isolated storm. Clouds will hang around throughout the day with some breaks of sun. Overall, an easier day to stay indoors.
Looking much better tomorrow with sunny skies, breezy conditions and warmer temps. Enjoy safely!
Although today will be cooler, temperatures will be quickly warming back up to the 90’s for the first half of next week.
Have a great day, South Florida!