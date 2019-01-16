COOL WEATHER STICKS AROUND

Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

A chill has been in the air all work week long. Behind Monday’s cold front, temperatures have managed to remain on the cooler side…with temperatures the last two mornings dipping down into the 50s. Some areas even managed to dip down into the upper 40s this morning. With high pressure in control of the weather pattern, winds will remain out of the North, which will help keep temperatures on the comfortable side this afternoon.

Thursday morning’s temperatures will still be cooler on the cooler side but won’t be AS cool as we’ve seen the last few mornings. With winds beginning to shift out of the East, temperatures will slowly begin to rebound back into the mid to upper 70s each afternoon.

As winds continue to shift off the water, the air mass will continue to moderate and moisture will slowly creep back into the forecast. So while Friday should still be on the comfortable side, we can expect a few more clouds by the end of the week and for the start of the weekend.

And as temperatures continue to warm through the weekend, all eyes will be on the next cold front that should arrive to South Florida by Sunday. South Florida will remain on the dry side through the start of the weekend but this upcoming weekend’s cold front could change all of that. Showers return to the forecast on Sunday!

Once the cold front swings through South Florida late Sunday, a cooler and drier air mass moves in again. So while we won’t be needing our jackets this weekend, don’t put them away just yet. Looks like you’ll be needed them once again just in time for the start of next week!

