Cool Weather Returns For The Weekend

Jackets or sweaters will not be necessary Friday morning as the air is warm ahead of another cold front. Most computer models call for the front to sweep through early afternoon with the winds increasing and turning breezy out of the North-Northwest. This will allow skies to gradually clear and temperatures to go down overnight. Lows will range in the low to mid 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade and upper 50’s to low 60’s in the Florida Keys.

On Sunday, it will be colder! Widespread 40’s across Broward and Miami-Dade possible and 50’s for the Florida Keys. Luckily it will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60’s both days.

Next week, brief warm up takes place ahead of another cold front on Tuesday, so be ready to recycle the layers. This weather will be cool for some, but cold for others!

DAY PLANNER- South #Florida you won't need a jacket this morning. Temps. are in the upper 60's to low 70's. Next front clears around noon. Only a few light showers possible. Winds increase this afternoon allowing skies to gradually clear. Tonight cools down again! @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/R6Ti7z9osP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 8, 2021

A front moving in this AM will bring us breezy conditions and some isolated rain. Chilly morning temps will be felt over the weekend as we drop to the 40's & 50's. Early next week, temps warm up ahead of the next front that will only cool us down slightly. pic.twitter.com/1ImiRay15G — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 8, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7