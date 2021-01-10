COOL TODAY, MILDER TEMPS AHEAD

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone’s weekend started off nice. It sure was a cool one in South Florida, with afternoon high temperatures on Saturday topping out in the mid 60s across many spots! Some areas were even cooler than that. And this morning was no different! South Florida feeling the chill in the air with morning temperatures starting off mainly in the 40s across mainland locations and mid to lower 50s down in the Florida Keys.
Actual low temperatures in South Florida from earlier this morning! #mimi #FLL #Floridkeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YYSS2DHFse
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 10, 2021
This morning was cooler than Saturday and the afternoon will be just as chilly. We have a strong high-pressure system over the Southeastern United States that continues to dominate our weather pattern. With it in place, it continues to bring Northerly winds, which continues to bring that very cool arctic air across our Sunshine State. So after starting the morning off in the 40s and 50s today, our afternoon high temperatures will once again struggle to hit the mid to upper 60s. So keep that sweater or light Jacket with you at all times today.
A sunny & cool Sunday in South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xmPO6eOPdY
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 10, 2021
One thing you will notice is by this evening, South Florida will begin see a few more clouds than what we saw yesterday. You see, that strong high-pressure system over the Southeastern United States will begin to move farther east, eventually moving offshore into the Atlantic. As it does so, our wind pattern here in South Florida will begin to veer a bit more off the water. And as we are all too familiar with down here, a ‘wind off the water’ means ocean air is back in the forecast,…And that moderates our temperatures. So during this time, a few more clouds and a little more in the way of moisture will slowly creep back into the forecast between this evening and Tuesday.
After today, high pressure will move east into the Atlantic, causing winds to veer off the water. This will help our temperatures quickly rebound & will bring moisture back into the forecast. Clouds will likely move in as early as tonight. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ITWMwuLSNL
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 10, 2021
Milder temperatures return for the start of the upcoming work week as our winds begin to veer off the water once again. And although the temperatures may begin in the 50s on Monday morning, they will be warming up back into the mid to upper 70s (possibly even lower 80s across some spots) during the afternoon hours. So why the quick warm-up? That’s because another front will be approaching South Florida and is forecast to move through our area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A few showers will be possible during this time. This will be a weak front so the cooler air will take its time to move into our area and once it does, the actual cooldown will not be as significant as this last one. However, a second front is forecast to reach South Florida in time for next weekend but models are still unsure if this will be a strong one or not. We’ll have to wait and see how it all pans out. In the meantime, let’s enjoy this wonderful winter weather this weekend.
Cool today in South Florida but trending warmer next few days ahead of a *weak* mid-week front. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/EzK0Tt1BHw
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 10, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.