January comes to a close as a cool stretch persists. The cooling began late last Sunday. More recently, on Wednesday, Miami woke up to lows in the mid 50’s followed by an afternoon that peaked at 73-degrees. To put it in perspective, the average temperatures for the end of January are 62º and 77º (low and high). Along with the cool weather has been clear, quiet conditions and there’s little difference in the short term forecast. Again on Thursday morning, lows will be in the widespread 50’s (and lower 60’s for the Florida Keys). If you’re ready for the warmth to return, you’ll need to be patient awhile longer. Gradually, some “warming winds” will return as the weekend gets underway. The wind flow will turn off the Atlantic on Saturday with more seasonable readings returning. Additional warmth will build on Sunday, but “at a price”. As a warm front lifts our way we’ll see a surplus of clouds coming from the south and west. Some of the clouds will likely be rain-producers (so it could be damp, at times). It’s also worth noting that, due to more unstable air, there’s the potential for isolated thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon through the evening hours. That’s when a cold front will slide across our area, arriving from the Gulf of Mexico. Ultimately, we’ll see the cooler air return as the new week gets underway.



