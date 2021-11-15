South Florida woke up on the cool side and today we will be giving the air conditioners a break. Winds shift out of the North-Northeast as high pressure centered over the Gulf coast states slides East. This will make for back to average and pleasant Tuesday. By midweek, winds turn breezy off the ocean to help drive in a quick spotty shower. Therefore, temperatures gradually moderate to warmer levels as the avenue will remain open for another cold front to approach Thursday into Friday. Most models suggest it will be weaker than this last one.

HOW WE WOKE UP- Temperatures were in the upper 50's to about 60 degrees Monday morning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0s8NR940zd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 15, 2021

HOW WE WOKE UP- Florida Keys woke up this morning in the low to middle 60's. Fresh start! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/byK11xy2t2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 15, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7