South Florida woke up on the cool side and today we will be giving the air conditioners a break. Winds shift out of the North-Northeast as high pressure centered over the Gulf coast states slides East. This will make for back to average and pleasant Tuesday. By midweek, winds turn breezy off the ocean to help drive in a quick spotty shower. Therefore, temperatures gradually moderate to warmer levels as the avenue will remain open for another cold front to approach Thursday into Friday. Most models suggest it will be weaker than this last one.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7