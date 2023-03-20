Chance of showers continues through Monday morning with a stubborn deck of clouds holding through early afternoon. Winds increase out of the North and turn gusty, making temperatures feel cooler. Highs forecast to range in the low to mid 70’s.

We will have a cool-ish Tuesday morning in the low 60’s, temperatures are expected to gradually go up as winds swing around high pressure off the ocean into mid-week. The remainder of the week remains dry and simply nice.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7