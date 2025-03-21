Happy Friday, South Florida,

Hopefully everyone had a great week! Spring officially began on Thursday at 5:01 AM and our first Spring afternoon was quite warm in the mid to lower 80s. But very early this morning a front pushed through South Florida, bringing cooler temperatures once again for the first full day of the new season. Temperatures earlier today dropped into the 50s and 60s for South Florida but it wasn’t until after 3 AM when temperatures began to tumble. That’s when the front came through South Florida. And now that a wind out of the northwest has returned, temperatures will remain comfortably cool as South Florida can expect even lower humidity than what we experienced yesterday.

This first Friday of spring across South Florida will bring beautiful conditions with very low humidity levels across the region. Temperatures in the afternoon will only be reaching into the mid 70s due to filtered sunshine across the region throughout the day. Gusty winds out of the northwest returned to the forecast, which will also make it feel cool from time to time if you’re not standing in the sun. And even though it will feel nice, the very low humidity is the last South Florida needs right now given the brush fires we have been battling across Southern Miami-Dade for days now.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Miami-Dade & Broward Counties today until 7pm as critical fire conditions return to South Florida. South Florida will be extremely dry behind this morning’s front, humidity levels will likely drop to about 20% to 30% and gusty NW winds are now in place. All of this, together with an upgraded severe drought condition, will increase fire threat across the area and cause any fire to spread quickly. Due to the change in wind direction, the smoke that has been blown into metro and coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward will now be blown mostly into the Florida Keys.

Looking ahead, the start of the weekend starts off on the cool side as there will be many spots Saturday morning still in the 50s. However, our wind pattern begins to turn off the water throughout the day on Saturday, which will allow temperatures to reach the upper 70s by the afternoon. Then the warming begins for the latter part of the weekend, however, with more clouds in the forecast, temperature on Sunday afternoon for many will remain in the upper 70s again. South Florida turns much warmer early next week ahead of another front that could possibly bring us the chance for some much-needed rain by mid-week. Right now, it doesn’t seem like this front will bring much in the way of cooling.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

