Good morning, South Florida!

A cold front came through yesterday that left us with lows in the upper 50’s and low 60’s! It was chillier in Broward and warmer in the Keys.

MORNING COOLDOWN: We woke up to the upper 50's and low 60's across all of the Broward and Miami-Dade this morning after a cold front moved through yesterday.#7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/okk7cLhIvQ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 15, 2019

Later on today, temperatures will be warming up to near average with a high around 80 degrees, sunny skies, and a 0% chance of rain. Enjoy!

Here's your day planner for today! Clear skies, seasonable temps, and no rain expected. Enjoy your Sunday! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vilJf77oD8 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 15, 2019

Next week, we can expect rain chances to return as stronger cold fronts make their way into South Florida by midweek next week.

Have a great day, South Florida!