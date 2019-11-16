Cool Start This Saturday Morning!

Good morning South Florida! A cold front brought us a cool start to our morning with temperatures in the 60’s!

Good morning South Florida! We're waking up to cooler temps this morning! 60's across Broward & Dade, and the 70's in the Keys. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kaF92BsyJh — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2019

Tomorrow morning, lows will be even colder with temperatures in the 50’s.

South Florida, are you ready for the 50's? Tomorrow morning, we'll be feeling the coolest air of the season so far. Time to break out the sweaters! Later in the afternoon, we can expect temperatures to warm up to the 70's once again. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vXrgqOJArc — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2019

Today, expect a breezy, sunny, and less humid day with high of 76 degrees and no rain.

Here's your day planner for today! Below average temperatures, sunny skies, and breezy conditions. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/AgbKEkxV29 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2019

Temperatures will gradually warm up, but still remain below average for this time of year into the end of the work week. No rain is expected.

COOLER TEMPS STICKING AROUND: Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year into next week with a gradual warming trend into Friday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BCrUkzaQUi — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2019

In the tropics, we are watching one area with a 20% chance of developing within the next 5 days. It will likely get absorbed by a cold front next week.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, an area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Atlantic, with a 20% chance of developing within the next 5 days. As it moves toward the NW, it is expected to merge with a front. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vEwTQ3Rmkv — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 16, 2019

Happy Saturday!