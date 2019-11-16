Cool Start This Saturday Morning!

Good morning South Florida! A cold front brought us a cool start to our morning with temperatures in the 60’s!
Tomorrow morning, lows will be even colder with temperatures in the 50’s.
Today, expect a breezy, sunny, and less humid day with high of 76 degrees and no rain.
Temperatures will gradually warm up, but still remain below average for this time of year into the end of the work week. No rain is expected.
In the tropics, we are watching one area with a 20% chance of developing within the next 5 days. It will likely get absorbed by a cold front next week.
Happy Saturday!