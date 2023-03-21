Brisk breeze out of the Northwest and clearing skies have helped temperatures drop into the upper 50’s to low 60’s to start. Drier air is filtering in and by the afternoon, North-Northeast winds take over with milder temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Steady warming expected as the week progress with high pressure sliding into the Western Atlantic Ocean and winds turning off the ocean. By mid-week, temperatures moderate to more Spring-like values with lows in the upper 60’s and highs around 80 degrees.

Conditions forecast to remain quiet with bright sunshine and dry air around the remainder of the week. Heading into the weekend, winds shift out of the South-Southwest to draw up the heat and humidity ahead of another front. Therefore, a chance of spotty showers returns Sunday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7