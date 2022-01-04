It was a near-average start with temperatures in the low 60’s. This is what Winter should be like in South Florida!
However, the relief from the warmth is forecast to be brief as winds turn off the ocean midweek. This will moderate temperatures back to above-average values. It will also, help us tap into some moisture located with a stalled front. Therefore, a stray shower possible. Better chance ahead of another front on Friday. Most models indicating the front will be weak and likely to fall apart approaching South Florida. Temperatures forecast to remain warm over the weekend with winds turning breezy to windy.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7