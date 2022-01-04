It was a near-average start with temperatures in the low 60’s. This is what Winter should be like in South Florida!

COOL START! We woke in the low 60's. A few spots inland managed to make into the upper 50's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/I7RpjxtjMS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 4, 2022

However, the relief from the warmth is forecast to be brief as winds turn off the ocean midweek. This will moderate temperatures back to above-average values. It will also, help us tap into some moisture located with a stalled front. Therefore, a stray shower possible. Better chance ahead of another front on Friday. Most models indicating the front will be weak and likely to fall apart approaching South Florida. Temperatures forecast to remain warm over the weekend with winds turning breezy to windy.

STRAY SHOWER possible today especially in the upper Florida Keys with a stalled front nearby. Some moisture lingers & as winds switch out of the East midweek, a few passing showers likely. Slightly better chance Friday ahead of another (weak) cold front. pic.twitter.com/RFKUc12VO6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 4, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7