Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the week. A cold front came through South Florida early Friday morning and now we get to reap the benefits behind the front. Limited moisture accompanied this front on Friday but we slowly began to feel somewhat of a difference as we headed into Friday afternoon. This morning we surely felt the difference as our morning temperatures were cooler than they had been before the front came through as temperatures dropped into the mid to lower 60s earlier this morning.

The welcomed changes we have been waiting for are finally here. Behind yesterday‘s front, today we can enjoy much lower humidity than we have been feeling all week long. After days of reaching high temperatures in the lower 90s, we will now enjoy near average temperatures in the lower 80s. It may *sound* warm but it will feel nice as breezy to gusty northwesterly winds will be a part of our day today. Rain will also remain out of the forecast today so get out there and enjoy your day because we are expecting fantastic weather today.

After very nice and comfortable conditions across South Florida today, the latter part of the weekend promises even nicer weather. On Sunday we can expect an even cooler start to our morning with most of South Florida waking up in the lower 60s but there could be some areas that could wake up in the upper 50s! So if you’re heading out late tonight for any Saturday night plans, you may want to have a light sweater with you just in case. Sunday afternoon promises more sunshine, still low humidity but also cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs will only be reaching into the upper 70s on Sunday and with a normal high temperature of 83° this time of year, that means our temperatures on Sunday will be below average.

Looking ahead, an onshore flow (a wind off the water) returns for the start of the work week as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will gradually begin to moderate while rain chances remain slim across South Florida. As we work our way into the middle of the work week, high pressure will shift farther away while our winds veer out of the East/Southeast. This will trigger a warming trend while becoming breezy, warmer and more humid for the middle to end of the workweek.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist – WSVN Channel 7 News

