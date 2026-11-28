(WSVN) - I hope you’re having a nice Thanksgiving holiday weekend! Thankfully, Mother Nature has been providing us nicer and calmer weather the past couple days and that will continue this weekend.

Saturday will be another very pleasant day with high temperatures several degrees below average in the mid 70s.

The only difference compared to yesterday is that sunshine will be limited as a large veil of upper level clouds flows in, blocking out the sunshine for much of today.

Overnight Saturday will still be cool but temperatures will not be as low as they were Friday and Saturday mornings. Low temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 60s.

This will set the stage for a warmer Sunday as onshore winds return by the middle of the day, driving highs into the upper 70s to around 80F with a bit more moisture being felt in the air.

Sunday will remain dry but mostly cloudy with a beach breeze.

By the start of next week, a front will begin to approach from the north and west. This will start to introduce rain chances back to the forecast but the trend has been for this front to remain to our north.

This will result in still the chance for some showers but the risk for any potential heavy rainfall appears to be low. Therefore, expect the chance for some showers Monday and Tuesday but it should generally consist of the light rain variety. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, warm and humid.

The rest of next week is then forecast to feature brighter skies and warm and humid conditions with highs steady in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

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