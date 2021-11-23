Second cold front moves in late Tuesday morning to help temperatures get cooler/colder overnight into Wednesday morning. Look forward to lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s with a brisk breeze out of the North.

High pressure will move East into the Atlantic waters late this week allowing for another cold front to move Southward and through South Florida Friday night. This will allow for a slow warming trend to occur over South Florida as the winds will become more out of the South-Southeast. Outside of an isolated shower, it will remain mostly dry. The front itself should cross through dry.

Lows will range in the upper 50’s inland to low 60’s at the coast with highs in the upper 70’s through early next week. Enjoy this comfortably cool stretch while we have it.

Happy Holidays! Thanksgiving is looking absolutely beautiful. Nice and mild conditions expected for any sort of outdoor activities taking place.

THANKFUL for fantastic weather on THANKSGIVING DAY. It will be mostly sunny and dry. Simply nice and mild if you are planning on spending it outdoors. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PWakm2YIrP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 23, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7