Cool weather is here, south Florida. It began late Sunday, after the passage of a strong Cold Front. While temperatures have tumbled (compared to readings over the weekend) it may feel “less brisk” as the midweek continues. The reason? Wind speeds have settled back. Initially, winds were strong and gusty behind the front and that lasted through Monday. Regardless, January will end on a cool note with the last day of the month (Wednesday) running between 5 and 7-degrees below average in the morning.

Cooler-than-typical temperatures will continue for a couple more days. That means Wednesday and Thursday will probably require jackets (at least early in the day and at night). Then, as we get closer to the weekend, we’ll “turn the corner” with milder air filtering back in. Beginning Friday, a milder flow will begin in response to a wind shift. Ocean air will finally return and that will have more folks heading back to area beaches.

The most pleasant weather in sight will reach us from Friday afternoon through Saturday. Most south Floridians will probably appreciate the still-dry and mostly sunny times. Then, the pattern takes yet another turn for the second half of the weekend. On Sunday, thicker clouds will arrive with a strengthening warmer wind. Some of those clouds will likely contain rain showers and there’s a possible threat of developing thunderstorms. While there’s still a lot of uncertainty this far out, we’ll need to watch for scattered downpours and unsettled conditions in response to a weather system developing in the Gulf of Mexico. Low Pressure will traverse the northern Gulf waters (with the wettest track). Stemming from the low will be a Cold Front that cuts across the Gulf and approaches Florida. Ahead of it? Extra moisture will spread out with briefly higher humidity readings.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.