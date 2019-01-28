Cool pattern continues

Temperatures barely budged on Monday. Even the peak daytime readings only reached 60-degrees in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. How rare is that? You have to go back over a year since that last happened (early January in 2018). It’s a hint of winter that’s more than 15-degrees below average.

The colder air has been arriving behind a sharp cold front that crossed south Florida on Sunday. Rain and storms accompanied the front, but raced off, eastward into the Atlantic Ocean. On Monday afternoon we noticed a batch of lingering clouds over the region. Here’s what it looked like “from space” (the satellite view) followed by a ground picture from our 7 News studios.

The weather map shows that we’re sandwiched in between 2 distant fronts. Close to Florida is an area of high pressure. Near it, we have clearing with dry conditions. That high will provide a chill into Tuesday morning. With a wind flow out of the north, temperatures will cool back to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s to start the day.

Deeper into Tuesday, high pressure will weaken and drift south into the Straits. In response to that, another cold front is expected to sweep through Florida in fairly weak fashion. The boundary may trigger some rain showers over the northern and western parts of the state, but the return of wet weather isn’t likely once the front reaches southeast Florida.

The passage of the midweek cold front will assure that temperatures stay cooler than usual. Night and morning temperatures will hover in the 50’s with only modest warming during the day. Eventually, readings will rise to “more typical” temperatures as the upcoming weekend gets underway. Don’t forget, it’s Super Bowl weekend!