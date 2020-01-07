Cool nights and mild days

Since the weekend, we’ve been on a roll with cool nights and pleasant weather days. Nights have mainly dipped into the 50’s across mainland south Florida (although some coastal areas have remained just above 60-degrees). Check out the beautiful sunset as some late day clouds were illuminated.

Temperatures, as shown here from Monday, are actually just below typical levels for this time of the year.

Heading into Tuesday, we’ll watch for an advancing cold front (later in the day). Overall, the air will remain dry enough that the front is likely to pass us by, dry.

Behind this “next front” (as shown on the weather map) another surge of high pressure will extend into Florida. The center of the high is chugging along fairly quickly, though. Once it moves far enough east, our winds will turn off the ocean. The cool pattern for Florida will basically be prolonged through Wednesday, before onshore winds return leading to steady warming later in the week.