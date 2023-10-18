What a change to our weather pattern this week in South Florida! Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and dry conditions have been the main features so far this week.

It is another cool morning out there this Wednesday with widespread lows in the 60s and even some pockets of upper 50s!

Unfortunately, warmer weather is set to return starting this afternoon following the coolest afternoon in more than half a year on Tuesday.

Highs will return to the low to mid 80s this afternoon courtesy of winds shifting out of the north, re-introducing “ocean air.” That will be paired with lots of sunshine and still a near-0% rain chance.

Rain chances will rise slightly Thursday into Friday, with the highest chance Thursday night, as a developing front near our coast draws up moisture from the Caribbean Sea.

Some of this moisture will skirt our coast, leading to more clouds and that relatively elevated rain risk but most areas will stay dry.

That will eventually give way to a beautiful Friday and weekend as another front crosses through. Highs will be warmer into the upper 80s but at least wake-up temperatures will remain below average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This drier weather pattern will continue into next week with low to moderate humidity levels, near-seasonable temperatures and only the chance for some spotty showers by Tuesday.