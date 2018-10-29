Cool-ish for South Florida

Temperatures Monday morning were a good 2-5 degrees cooler than Sunday as winds out of the North-Northwest under clear skies helped to flow in the nice change. Each day this week temperatures will warm up a touch as high pressure will be in control and slowly moving into the Western Atlantic. Another weak front arrives Tuesday to reinforce the dry air that should stick around through Wednesday. Therefore, look for the weather to be a real treat for Halloween!

Heading into Friday most models are showing it will be warmer and humid with a chance of showers and storms returning. The same front that moves through on Tuesday could move back North and bring more moisture. Winds by then will likely veer out of the South-Southwest.

Another front arrives Wednesday and it will reinforce the nice pattern. Temperatures will be seasonal. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/YFx5lnkqvZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 29, 2018

Tropics Update:

Oscar is a hurricane and forecast to get stronger. It could potentially become a Category 2 system by Tuesday afternoon as it turns North-Northeast at a faster forward speed. It will travel between high pressure to the East and a front the West which means that it will remain no threat to land areas. Hopefully it will fall apart over the cold waters of the Northern Atlantic by the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7