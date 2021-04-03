Cool & Gusty, Becoming Warmer Next Week

Happy weekend, South Florida!

CLOUDS AROUND: It's a breezy and cloudy start across parts of South Florida! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/e1HTHFam2V — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 3, 2021

DAY PLANNER: Today, expect clouds around with peaks of sun, comfortable & below average temps, as well as gusty conditions. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/usCFCmV4Ms — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 3, 2021

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect for Broward and Palm Beach counties for waves of 5 to 6 feet through 8 p.m. In addition, we also have a high rip current risk at at the beaches. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gihrc9Zevb — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 3, 2021

Over the weekend, expect below average temps, breezy conditions and some clouds around. A warming trend begins next week as high pressure starts to move east. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VwZr0HpEdj — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 3, 2021

EASTER FORECAST: We will stay cool with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions for the holiday! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9ca9xX8pfh — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 3, 2021

WARMING UP: The cooler temps won't be sticking around for much longer. By the start of next week, temperatures will slowly rise each day through the end of the work week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wQqKexVbeT — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 3, 2021

Have a great weekend, South Florida!