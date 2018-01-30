Cool, for now

The cool weather is back, at least temporarily. This will be one of the quicker cold snaps of the season and warmer times are already in the not-too-distant future. Our current cooling trend is due to the passage of a cold front. Winds have shifted out of the north and we remain breezy. On Monday, you’ll remember, we were popping umbrellas. Now, we’re under a dry dome of high pressure that’s focused over the Tennessee Valley. It actually encompasses a huge area, spanning all the way from Louisiana to Pennsylvania with rain-free conditions. As the high shifts east into the Atlantic Ocean, milder air will follow. Temperatures in south Florida will begin to moderate to average readings by Thursday and Friday, which happens to be the start of February and Groundhog Day. Meanwhile, another cold front is likely to reach south Florida by the start of next weekend. Unlike its predecessor, this front won’t be particularly strong and comes without cool air support. As a result, it simply won’t feel much different before and after the passage. Further, the boundary isn’t expected to have much moisture so rain is unlikely. If nothing else, the system could eventually become a wind maker early next week as another strong high rebuilds to our north and east.