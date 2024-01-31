It sure has been a cool week across South Florida ever since a cold front crossed through late Sunday, and the below average temperatures should continue through Saturday.

One of the reasons for this prolonged plunge of cool temperatures is because a second front will cross through Florida tonight, keeping northerly winds locked in.

This morning, many locations woke up to temperatures in the 50s once again. It should fall back into the 50s tonight and then around 60F for Thursday and Friday nights.

As far as the forecast is concerned for this Wednesday, plenty of sunshine is ahead with highs temperatures in the low to mid 70s. That will be paired with a northwest breeze and low humidity.

As of yesterday, South Florida has now had 3 straight days featuring more sunshine than clouds. The last time it was this consistently clear was back in November!

The sunshine will continue into our Thursday before a little disturbance brings in more clouds on Friday. The sun will then be back out on Saturday, keeping the nice weather stretch in place.

It’s not until Sunday into Monday when our next storm system arrives, leading to showers and thunderstorms. As of now, Sunday morning should be dry but rain should move in by the evening.

Showers will then continue at times during the day Monday while temperatures will be warmer but near-normal into the mid to upper 70s.

Finally, another cold front should swing through on Tuesday, leading to cooler and drier conditions again.