Following a cloudy, cool and dreary Wednesday across South Florida, those clouds look to dominate much of the day this Thursday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies much of the day with some breaks of blue possible in the afternoon. Some of these clouds will produce the occasional light rain shower or drizzle, especially this morning, being steered in by the northeast breeze. High temperatures on Thursday will be below average again in the mid 70s.

Friday will be fairly similar with more clouds than sunshine expected. Fewer showers are forecast while the breeze lessens and temperatures should therefore be a degree or two warmer.

Highs will still be below average, however, continuing the dominance of the cooler than normal readings this month.

Now over the long holiday weekend, it is looking fairly nice overall.

More sunshine is forecast for our Saturday with a warm breeze out of the east and highs in the upper 70s. Then on Sunday, clouds should increase once again. Besides a spotty shower or two, the weekend will be mostly dry too with rain chances at a 20% chance.

Finally by Christmas, a cross-country storm system will move into the central and eastern US. This will gradually increase our moisture levels early to mid next week, so for Christmas a few showers will become possible.

Otherwise, skies will continue to remain fairly cloudy while temperatures gradually warm.

Showers and storms will remain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before a cold front is forecast to arrive before the end of the year! That should lead to some cooling for the New Year’s holiday weekend.