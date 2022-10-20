This is how we woke up… in the low to mid 60’s. Sweater weather South Florida style!

Temperatures are forecast to range 5 to 15 degrees below average as well for highs today across Florida. A typical high temperature this time of year here in South Florida is 86 degrees and temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70’s.

Low pressure forecast to develop along the same cold front that crossed through Wednesday and that can drive in a few coastal showers through early Friday until it lifts Northeast and away from our local waters.

Breeze builds with low sitting offshore between tonight and Friday morning. Gusts across Northeast Miami-Dade and coastal Broward could range between 20-25 mph. Winds subside late Friday morning.

As the low lifts away to the Northeast a pull of drier air builds into Florida. Therefore, the weekend promises to be sunny and dry and feeling fine.

Over night lows gradually go up each day through Sunday ranging in the mid to upper 60’s, so enjoy this pleasant taste of Fall South Florida style while we have it!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7