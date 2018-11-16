Cool Change

South Florida woke up into the low 60’s around most areas thanks to a cold front that crossed through on Thursday. As high pressure remains in place over the Gulf coast states, we will have another cool-ish start on Saturday with highs reaching 80 degrees. By Sunday, high pressure will be moving into the Mid-Atlantic and that will help winds turn more off the ocean to moderate temperatures back to average values and introduce the chance of seeing a few showers.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7