Cool Change

South Florida woke up into the low 60’s around most areas thanks to a cold front that crossed through on Thursday. As high pressure remains in place over the Gulf coast states, we will have another cool-ish start on Saturday with highs reaching 80 degrees. By Sunday, high pressure will be moving into the Mid-Atlantic and that will help winds turn more off the ocean to moderate temperatures back to average values and introduce the chance of seeing a few showers.

This is how we woke up: pic.twitter.com/20YpljFwn7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 16, 2018

Temperatures will gradually warm up to seasonal values going into next week. #Thanksgiving day is looking fine! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/LyY18FnXjs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 16, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7