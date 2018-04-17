Cool Change

We woke up on the cool side with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s between Miami-Dade and Broward. The Florida Keys in the upper 60’s. However, the wind will turn out of the northeast Wednesday allowing the warm up to start. Little by little temperatures will climb back to warmer values. In fact, most of the models show high temperatures reaching the upper 80’s by Friday.

Over the weekend, another front will try to approach South Florida. Ahead look for a chance of showers and storms from Sunday through Monday.

This is how we woke up this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yMJSeoiHCp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 17, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7