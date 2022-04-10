Happy Sunday, South Florida!

What a picture perfect day we had to start the weekend. After Friday’s Front, temperatures were a bit more comfortable and humidity levels slightly dropped. But behind a [silent] second front that came through our area on Saturday, humidity levels dropped even more while even cooler and drier air began to move in once again. And we truly felt that difference this morning as temperatures were much cooler than they were 24 hours ago with many areas dropping into the upper 50s. Some areas of the FL Keys also felt the 50s this morning!

As promised, the latter part of the weekend promises even nicer weather. After a cooler start, this afternoon promises more sunshine, low humidity and cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs will only be reaching into the upper 70s later today and with a normal high temperature of 83° this time of year, that means our temperatures will be below average. The weather will be perfect for any outdoor activities you may have planned throughout the day. The nice conditions continue this evening.

Looking ahead, an onshore flow (a wind off the water) returns for the start of the work week as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will gradually begin to rebound while rain chances remain slim across South Florida. As we work our way into the middle of the work week, high pressure will shift farther away while our winds veer out of the East/Southeast. This will trigger a warming trend while becoming breezy, warmer and more humid for the middle to end of the workweek. The chance for few showers will slightly increase by the end of the week as well.

Have a spectacular day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 New

