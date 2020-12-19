COOL AND COMFORTABLE TO START THE WEEKEND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
It was another cool start to our day. After a front pushed through South Florida on Thursday, cooler and drier air moved in just as the work week was coming to an end. Naturally, the cool spell leaked into the start of the weekend as we saw this morning! But not to worry if cool weather isn’t your thing. This weekend promises a mixed bag of weather conditions for all to enjoy!
High pressure is still in control of our weather pattern,….And with plenty of dry air in the mid and upper levels in the atmosphere, Saturday in South Florida will not disappoint. Today we can expect a mix of sun and clouds while our rain chances remain low. And even though the morning started off on the cooler side, our afternoon high temperatures will begin to rebound today, reaching the mid 70s once again. So if you have any last minute holiday shopping or outdoor plans today, it looks like it’s a green light for all of it.
An East/Northeast wind today will become more of a South/Southeast wind by Sunday. That means change is coming by the end of the weekend. Our temperatures will begin to rebound, with most areas starting off in the 60s once again. But as Sunday afternoon comes along, winds will have veered out of the South, ahead of our next potential rainmaker. That means afternoon temperatures on Sunday will once again reach the 80s! We could even see an isolated shower or 2 late Sunday night, increasing through the overnight hours into Monday.
The next front on the docket reaches South Florida on Monday. Showers and more humidity are likely with this one, however, this front appears to be a weaker one so we are not expecting a long-lasting significant cool down. What we ARE expecting is a slight cooldown. By Tuesday morning, South Florida will once again be in the mid to upper 50s while our afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 70s. Then all eyes will shift focus on the second front of the week,…this one much stronger than the first. Our temperatures will warm into the 80s by Christmas Eve where a few showers are possible ahead of this front. Models still disagree on the timing of the actual ‘frontal passage’ but they agree that the front will push through South Florida at some point on Friday (which happens to be Christmas Day), bring much cooler conditions just in time for the holiday!
