COOL AND CLOUDY TODAY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great week and that everyone is ready for some big changes this weekend! A front came through South Florida early this morning and is expected to bring a refreshing change across our area through the remainder of the weekend. So be sure to bring out light sweaters and jackets once more. We will be needing them as early as later today.
Limited rain developed along the front that came through early this morning but South Florida did notice an increase in cloud cover just as the front came through. In addition, winds truly picked up overnight reaching as high as 15 to 20 mph especially along our coastal locations. But the news everyone has been waiting for is that our temperatures will take a tumble behind the front,.. It just might take a little bit to get here!
So even though the front came through already, between the cloud cover and the increase in wind speeds, temperatures this morning did not cool much more than the mid to lower 60s. The cooler and drier air that we will be waiting for will also take a bit longer to arrive, but I promise it will get here today. Even though our temperatures this morning were on the cool but milder side, our afternoon high temperatures will struggle to hit that 70° mark. It may be cloudy at times behind the front but South Florida will also see *some* clearing throughout the day today. And then just as we are all waiting for, the much colder air arrives by tonight!
So let’s talk about tonight. If skies continue to clear by this evening while wind speeds begin to die, overnight temperatures tonight and on Sunday morning will drop into the lower 50s across many locations. Some spots might even drop into the 40s tonight. Once again, it all depends on whether or not our sky clears and we get good radiational cooling overnight and into early Sunday. The one thing South Florida will not have to worry about will be rain this weekend. That remains out of the forecast for now.
After the chilly change this weekend, temperatures will begin to rebound as we head into the start of the upcoming work week. On MLK day we will notice milder temperatures than what we will see this weekend. Plus, South Florida can expect an increase in cloud cover and maybe even a spotty shower or two throughout the day as a weak front comes through on Monday. This will help keep temperatures comfortably cool through Tuesday as well. As we continue through the rest of the work week, our wind pattern will begin to shift a bit more off the water as high pressure rebuilds across our region. And as we are all too familiar with here in South Florida, a wind off the water usually means more moisture in the air and milder temperatures. A gradual warming trend is expected through the end of the work week and at that time our afternoon high temperatures might even reach 80° again. The good news is that rain remains mostly out of the forecast until next weekend.
