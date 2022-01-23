Happy Sunday! It will be a nicer day compared to Saturday but low clouds will inundate our skies this morning. Heading into this afternoon and evening, clouds are expected to break up to at least some sunshine. The clouds paired with a northerly wind will hold daytime temperatures down to the low to mid 70s.

Skies will clear tonight and that will allow temperatures to plummet. On Monday morning, we will likely experience our coldest air so far this season with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across mainland South Florida, with 50s in the Keys. Some of the suburbs may get cold enough to even see frozen and falling iguanas.

How about those lows tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/teE2s7E9eg — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 23, 2022

Despite the sunshine on Monday, temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees for a high. We will be on a warming trend through Wednesday, but that will come with our next chance for rain as an area of low pressure treks across the Gulf of Mexico. We could see a spotty shower late in the day Tuesday, but the best chance for rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Our next storm to watch will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing showers to South Florida. Then behind the storm we'll see another cold front sweep through. pic.twitter.com/esQh0nweto — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 23, 2022

On the backside of this storm will be another cold front, gradually dropping temperatures into next weekend with improving weather conditions.

Jackson Dill

WSVN Meteorologist