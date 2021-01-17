COOL AND CLOUDY SUNDAY FUNDAY

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone’s weekend has been a good one so far. And what a weekend it has been! After a front swung through South Florida early Saturday morning, clouds lingered through the first half of the day. But as we head into the afternoon, the skies cleared and the sun finally came out again and it turned out to be a beautiful Saturday afternoon in South Florida. The cold air we were waiting for finally arrived this morning as South Florida woke up on the chilly side.
While most of mainland South Florida (and the Upper Keys) woke up in the 50s early today, there were some spots that dropped into the 40s very early this morning! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fNX5ri5G1Y
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 17, 2021
After starting off mainly in the 50s (and a few upper 40s) this morning, South Florida will continue to enjoy cool weather as we head into this afternoon. Unfortunately it will remain cloudy through much of the day. And because of the extensive cloud cover and Northerly winds, our afternoon temperatures will be on the cool side with our high temperatures remaining in the upper 60s all day! That means sweater weather in South Florida is here once again.
Keep a light jacket or sweater around. This is as 'warm' as it will get in South Florida today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rCrd2MzQ5a
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 17, 2021
After the chilly change this weekend, temperatures will begin to rebound as we head into the start of the upcoming work week. On MLK day we will notice milder temperatures than what we will see this weekend. Plus, South Florida can expect an increase in cloud cover and maybe even a spotty shower or two throughout the day as a weak front comes through on Monday. This will help keep temperatures comfortably cool through Tuesday as well. As we continue through the rest of the work week, our wind pattern will begin to shift a bit more off the water as high pressure rebuilds across our region. And as we are all too familiar with here in South Florida, a wind off the water usually means more moisture in the air and milder temperatures. A gradual warming trend is expected through the end of the work week and at that time our afternoon high temperatures might even reach 80° again. The good news is that rain remains mostly out of the forecast until next weekend.
Keeping cool & cloudy through the MLK Holiday. Warming trend & more sunshine through the second half of the work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SWxcmP0c1c
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 17, 2021
