Cool air to kick off the week

High pressure will keep our weather quiet and mostly dry through most of the week. Winds turn more off the ocean late Tuesday into Wednesday and that will help temperatures slowly warm up back to average values through Thanksgiving Day. Also, look for a mostly Lots to be thankful for!

High pressure is in control bringing cooler and drier air to kick off the work week. Enjoy! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dLtm38omLD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 25, 2019

Multiple storm systems will be bringing rain and snow to parts of the country this holiday week. Travel delays are expected.

If you are planning to visit family and friends for #Thanksgiving, check with your flight carriers. Delays expected as a couple of storm systems will bring rain and snow to many areas. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/bLxDdeCzfG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 25, 2019

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7