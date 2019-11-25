Cool air to kick off the week

High pressure will keep our weather quiet and mostly dry through most of the week. Winds turn more off the ocean late Tuesday into Wednesday and that will help temperatures slowly warm up back to average values through Thanksgiving Day. Also, look for a mostly Lots to be thankful for!
Multiple storm systems will be bringing rain and snow to parts of the country this holiday week. Travel delays are expected.
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7