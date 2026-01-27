Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

After record heat yesterday, we’re waking up to much colder temperatures across the Sunshine State this morning!

Most of us woke up to upper-40s and lower-50s this morning, which is about 20-25 degrees colder than this time yesterday.

As for the rest of today, expect lots of sun, and a brisk breeze. However, highs will only top out in the 60s today.

The chill will linger throughout the week as a parade of cold fronts sweep across Florida. The next front is a weak reinforcing front that will push across South Florida on Thursday.

A second, much stronger cold front will sweep across the area on Saturday. Behind it, the coldest air so far this winter is likely Sunday morning. Lows are likely to plunge into the 30s with frost and freeze potential inland. This could be the coldest January stretch since 2010.

The below average temps look to continue next week as additional cold fronts are likely to sweep across the area.