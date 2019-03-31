COMFORTABLY WARM SUNDAY

Happy Sunday south Florida!

A bit more humid this morning with that being the story for the rest of the day. Winds will be light but more SSE today which will increase warmth and moisture. A stray shower or two is possible but today will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Nice and comfortably warm today with plenty of sunshine. A stray shower is possible but most will stay dry. Light winds will add to the muggy feel.

Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/xzdLQqwR49 — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 31, 2019

Highs will be in the lower 80s today, a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. Boating looks nice but there’s still a moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches.

The warming continues Monday as winds become southerly ahead of our next front. That frontal boundary will be stalled over central Florida tomorrow.



A low pressure system will develop along the front in the eastern Gulf by Tuesday and that will help drag the cold front through south Florida.

Before that happens we’ll have increased rain chances and very muggy conditions during the day Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has most of Florida under a marginal risk for a few strong to severe storms Tuesday. The best chance for south Florida will be Tuesday evening.



We’ll warm quickly by the end of next week after a brief period of mild temps Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a happy Sunday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.