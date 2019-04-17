Comfortably Warm For Now

South Florida enjoy the quiet pattern while we have it. High pressure is in control and keeping dry air in place with low rain chances. Temperatures are going to be comfortably warm in the low 80’s for today.

Happy Wednesday! Tons of dry air filtering in, so enjoy the quiet and comfortably warm weather. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oJ4uHM0D9b — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 17, 2019

By Thursday, high pressure weakens and winds veer out of the Southeast to draw up the humidity and moisture levels. Spotty showers likely in the morning. However, Friday seems like it will not be so good. An active day is expected. Most computer models are showing showers and storms with a few on the strong-end possible through the evening ahead of cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed us under a marginal risk of seeing storms capable of producing an isolated tornado, damaging winds and heavy downpours. Stay tuned!

Rain and storms likely ahead of a cold front Friday. Lingering showers possible through early Saturday, but it will clear up nicely for Easter Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vbBokdvFTs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 17, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7