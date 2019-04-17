Comfortably Warm For Now

South Florida enjoy the quiet pattern while we have it. High pressure is in control and keeping dry air in place with low rain chances. Temperatures are going to be comfortably warm in the low 80’s for today.
By Thursday, high pressure weakens and winds veer out of the Southeast to draw up the humidity and moisture levels. Spotty showers likely in the morning. However, Friday seems like it will not be so good. An active day is expected. Most computer models are showing showers and storms with a few on the strong-end possible through the evening ahead of cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed us under a marginal risk of seeing storms capable of producing an isolated tornado, damaging winds and heavy downpours. Stay tuned!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7