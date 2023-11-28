Cooler conditions have settled behind Monday’s front. North winds will keep conditions comfortable across the region. In fact, it will be mild in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tomorrow morning will be the coolest out of the entire week with more areas between Miami-Dade and Broward making it into the upper 50’s. Along the coast in the low 60’s with widespread 60’s across the Florida Keys.

Temperatures moderate as high pressure centered over the Gulf Coast states shifts East and eventually moving into the Atlantic Ocean later this week. This will signal a warming trend as an onshore flow returns.

Overall, it will be a gorgeous and mild week in South Florida.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7