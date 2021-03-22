COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

Warming trend across South Florida through the remainder of this week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/J4SJgYiEgC

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.