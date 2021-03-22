COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

Happy Monday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone enjoyed this past weekend as South Florida enjoyed picture perfect conditions from start to finish. Behind the front came through Friday of last week, comfortable temperatures, low humidity and lower chances returned to the forecast just in time for the weekend. And now it looks like those same calm and quiet conditions will continue into the start of the work week. However, there are a few changes that we do need to talk about.
Our low temperatures this morning ranged from the mid to upper 50s across mainland locations and upper 50s to mid 60s across the Keys. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fxqDhdL4Ky
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 22, 2021
High pressure continues to build across our area as the offshore low pressure system that we have been following last few days continues to move away from our Sunshine State. In addition to a stable environment, very dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere has moved in, which will allow increasing sunshine and dry weather, especially through the next few days as that offshore low pressure system continues to move away from our area.
Offshore low pressure system moving *away* and plenty of dry air in place = fewer clouds across South Florida today into tomorrow. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/mLhJauY9UO
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 22, 2021
As far as today is concerned,…after a cool start in the upper 50s and lower 60s, South Florida can expect afternoon high temperatures to be comfortable in the upper 70s and around 80 degrees once again. WNW this morning will veer from the West later this afternoon. Rain remains out of the forecast today as we continue to enjoy low humidity once again. But a word of caution: as many flock to the beach today, please keep in mind that the rip current risk across our East Coast beaches remains elevated due to a large Northeasterly swell over the Atlantic.
After a comfortably cool start to our day, South Florida can expect near-average afternoon temperatures hovering around that 80° mark. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yEfmm3MW0V
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 22, 2021
Looking ahead, as that offshore low pressure moves away, it will take the moisture with it, which will allow for more sunshine across South Florida. And of course with winds eventually veering out of the South, it will trigger a warming trend across South Florida. So our temperatures will be back into the mid 80s by the middle of the work week with sunny and dry conditions continuing through much of the week. By the time the end of the week arrives, our wind direction will be out of the South to Southwest and this will warm our afternoon temperatures to the mid to upper 80s. And with higher humidity levels in the forecast, feels like temperatures might actually reach the lower 90s across some spots! The breeze will also begin to build, turning breezy starting Wednesday and possibly lingering into next weekend.
Warming trend across South Florida through the remainder of this week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/J4SJgYiEgC
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 22, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.