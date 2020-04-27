The weather was perfect to stay home over the weekend… It was wet and stormy and the new week is starting off sunny and dry

A weak cold front pushed through and high pressure (our fair-weather friend) is building into the region. This is ushering in more comfortable conditions.

Look for plenty of sun with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s, which is typical Spring-like temperatures through Tuesday.

Another front nears on Thursday, ahead and along it, we will have temperatures and rain chances climb. Highs will range in the upper 80’s to low 90’s and

Friday through the weekend look nice and warm!

CLOUDY START, becoming mostly sunny late moring. Highs in the lower to mid 80's. North winds near 15 mph and then turning north to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Feeling fine! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/G9r9C9FlQv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 27, 2020

MOSTLY DRY through midweek as high pressure remains in control. Temps. heat up with higher rain chance on Thursday. Scattered showers & isolated storms possible along & ahead of next front. Few showers early Friday. Nice, warm & dry weekend. @WSVN #flwx pic.twitter.com/YlOm4ZmeiI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 27, 2020

Stay safe and healthy South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7