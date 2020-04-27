The weather was perfect to stay home over the weekend… It was wet and stormy and the new week is starting off sunny and dry
A weak cold front pushed through and high pressure (our fair-weather friend) is building into the region. This is ushering in more comfortable conditions.
Look for plenty of sun with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s, which is typical Spring-like temperatures through Tuesday.
Another front nears on Thursday, ahead and along it, we will have temperatures and rain chances climb. Highs will range in the upper 80’s to low 90’s and
Friday through the weekend look nice and warm!
Stay safe and healthy South Florida!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7