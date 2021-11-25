Happy Thanksgiving, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week and remembers to take the time to be thankful for all that we have. A cold front brought temperatures down across south Florida a few days ago and the nice weather has stuck around since then. Temperatures have begun to rebound and even though this morning was not as cool as in previous mornings (especially along coastal locations), temperatures were still quite comfortable across South Florida. Many spots woke up in the mid 60s under low humidity.

High pressure is in control of our weather pattern and that will help keep conditions quiet around here. Lots of dry air in place will also help keep rain chances at a minimum. So if you have outdoor plans for Thanksgiving, you should be good to go. At most, South Florida can expect a light stray shower coming in along the breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s with a nice beach breeze, which means our evening temperatures will be very comfortable.

Looking ahead, our temperatures will be on the rebound through the end of the workweek. Afternoon high temperatures could reach the lower 80s as there will be another front drifting south across our state and is forecast to reach South Florida late Friday into early Saturday. There will be limited moisture with this front so other than a spotty shower or two, we should remain mostly dry. This front will act as a reinforcing shot of cool air and will help keep our overnight temperatures in the lower 60s while our afternoon high temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70s. I would say South Florida has a full week of very comfortable conditions.

Wishing everyone a safe holiday!

