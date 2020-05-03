Comfortable Conditions Continue

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!
Another beautiful start to the morning with sunny skies, low humidity and a light ocean breeze.
Lows this morning remained cooler in the upper 60’s in Broward and Dade with the 70’s in the Keys.
Today, you can expect another mild & comfortable spring-like day remaining dry with a few clouds around.
We remain mostly dry into next week, with a very slight rain chance due to an incoming front which will not cause major weather impacts.
Have a great day, South Florida!