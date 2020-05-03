Comfortable Conditions Continue

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

Another beautiful start to the morning with sunny skies, low humidity and a light ocean breeze.

Good morning, South Florida! Another beautiful start to the morning with sunny skies, low humidity and a light ocean breeze. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vdGFkudlwx — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 3, 2020

Lows this morning remained cooler in the upper 60’s in Broward and Dade with the 70’s in the Keys.

Lows this morning remained cooler in the upper 60's in Broward and Dade with the 70's in the Keys. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nL91yypr8s — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 3, 2020

Today, you can expect another mild & comfortable spring-like day remaining dry with a few clouds around.

DAY PLANNER: Another mild & comfortable spring-like day remaining dry with a few clouds around. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5vViI2znnT — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 3, 2020

We remain mostly dry into next week, with a very slight rain chance due to an incoming front which will not cause major weather impacts.

We remain mostly dry into next week, with a very slight rain chance due to an incoming front which will not cause major weather impacts. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nQlhjbkz7v — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 3, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!